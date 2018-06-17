Broadcom (AVGO) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Longbow Research

Equities researchers at Longbow Research started coverage on shares of Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, May 30th, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $295.00 price target on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock. Longbow Research’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 9.17% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Thursday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $325.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Wednesday, April 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $350.00 price target for the company. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Broadcom to $300.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $340.00 target price (up from $325.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, March 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Broadcom has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $311.27.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Shares of Broadcom opened at $270.23 on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The stock has a market cap of $110.27 billion, a PE ratio of 18.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.93. Broadcom has a 1-year low of $221.98 and a 1-year high of $285.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 5.04 and a current ratio of 5.70.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $4.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.05 by $0.83. Broadcom had a net margin of 56.32% and a return on equity of 30.85%. The firm had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.69 earnings per share. Broadcom’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts forecast that Broadcom will post 17.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, April 12th that authorizes the company to repurchase $12.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor manufacturer to repurchase up to 12.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Broadcom news, SVP Charlie B. Kawwas sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.37, for a total value of $2,503,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Bryan Ingram sold 7,271 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.23, for a total value of $1,826,693.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 69,698 shares of company stock worth $17,640,348 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 80,853 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $20,771,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares during the period. Buckley Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom during the fourth quarter valued at $809,000. Traynor Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 42.0% during the fourth quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,288 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the period. Conning Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 9,401 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,415,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,141,614 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,061,670,000 after acquiring an additional 135,437 shares during the period. 86.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Limited designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.