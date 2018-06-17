Longbow Research Reaffirms Sell Rating for Gentherm (THRM)

Longbow Research reiterated their sell rating on shares of Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM) in a research report report published on Thursday. Longbow Research currently has a $26.00 price target on the auto parts company’s stock.

“We see an unfavorable risk/reward due to elevated expectations and 2018 guidance risk. Weak fundamentals should eventually offset excitement around the management change and BTM opportunity. Flat organic growth = $0.12 EPS risk vs. the mid-point of 3-5% 2018 guidance. Weak cash generation, market share risk, shrinking TAM and high U.S. tariff exposure leave us concerned across the board. As a result, we reiterate our UNDERPERFORM rating.”,” the firm’s analyst wrote.

Get Gentherm alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on THRM. Barrington Research restated an outperform rating on shares of Gentherm in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Gentherm from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating and set a $39.00 price objective (down from $40.00) on shares of Gentherm in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Gentherm from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, February 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Gentherm and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Gentherm has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $37.91.

THRM stock opened at $36.65 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.68. Gentherm has a 1 year low of $29.50 and a 1 year high of $40.80.

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The auto parts company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $261.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $268.85 million. Gentherm had a net margin of 2.28% and a return on equity of 9.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. analysts predict that Gentherm will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.

In other Gentherm news, VP Ryan Wesley Gaul sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.68, for a total value of $31,212.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 28,433 shares in the company, valued at $986,056.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Gentherm in the first quarter worth about $112,000. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Gentherm in the first quarter worth about $227,000. BancorpSouth Bank bought a new stake in Gentherm in the fourth quarter worth about $228,000. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new stake in Gentherm in the fourth quarter worth about $254,000. Finally, Palouse Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Gentherm in the first quarter worth about $276,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.71% of the company’s stock.

Gentherm Company Profile

Gentherm Incorporated designs, develops, and manufactures thermal management technologies in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through two segments, Automotive and Industrial. The Automotive segment offers automotive seat comfort systems, including seat heaters, variable temperature climate control seats that are designed to provide individualized thermal comfort to automobile passengers; and integrated electronic components, such as blowers and electronic control units.

Receive News & Ratings for Gentherm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gentherm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.