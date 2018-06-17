Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Has $36.61 Million Position in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD)

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P cut its position in shares of Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) by 23.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 422,326 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 128,159 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P owned 0.72% of Insulet worth $36,607,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PODD. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in Insulet by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 2,245,988 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $194,682,000 after buying an additional 149,857 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management Inc. grew its holdings in Insulet by 32.5% in the 4th quarter. Fred Alger Management Inc. now owns 1,808,616 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $124,795,000 after buying an additional 443,970 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Insulet by 154.1% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 941,567 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $64,968,000 after buying an additional 571,082 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Insulet by 328.2% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 661,200 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $45,623,000 after purchasing an additional 506,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OppenheimerFunds Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Insulet by 160.1% during the 1st quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 625,117 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $54,185,000 after purchasing an additional 384,790 shares in the last quarter.

PODD has been the topic of several recent research reports. ValuEngine raised Insulet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Insulet in a report on Friday, February 23rd. BidaskClub upgraded Insulet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 9th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Insulet in a research report on Tuesday, April 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Insulet in a research report on Friday, April 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.18.

In other Insulet news, SVP Michael P. Spears sold 7,496 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $749,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Shacey Petrovic sold 1,067 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.72, for a total value of $101,066.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 42,277 shares of company stock valued at $3,875,186. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Insulet opened at $97.39 on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The company has a quick ratio of 5.16, a current ratio of 5.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34. Insulet Co. has a 12 month low of $46.27 and a 12 month high of $102.89. The firm has a market cap of $5.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -211.72 and a beta of 1.37.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.08. Insulet had a negative return on equity of 20.02% and a negative net margin of 4.82%. The business had revenue of $123.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.76 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.17) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts anticipate that Insulet Co. will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States and internationally. The company offers Omnipod Insulin Management System (Omnipod System), which consists of an easy-to-use continuous insulin delivery system; and Personal Diabetes Manager, a handheld wireless device.

