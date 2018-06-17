HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) Shares Sold by Loomis Sayles & Co. L P

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P decreased its position in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) by 15.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 383,792 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 68,799 shares during the quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P owned approximately 1.00% of HubSpot worth $41,565,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of HubSpot by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 19,427 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,717,000 after buying an additional 1,878 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in shares of HubSpot during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,842,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of HubSpot by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 271,797 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $24,025,000 after buying an additional 53,375 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in shares of HubSpot by 98.1% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 5,554 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $491,000 after buying an additional 2,751 shares during the period. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of HubSpot by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 163,311 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $14,437,000 after buying an additional 11,237 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.42% of the company’s stock.

Get HubSpot alerts:

Shares of HubSpot stock opened at $136.90 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -134.22 and a beta of 1.98. HubSpot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $63.00 and a twelve month high of $138.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a current ratio of 3.22.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 10th. The software maker reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.04. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 11.54% and a negative return on equity of 15.17%. The company had revenue of $114.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.3% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts anticipate that HubSpot, Inc. will post -1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HUBS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of HubSpot from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 19th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 18th. UBS Group cut shares of HubSpot from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $123.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, March 8th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of HubSpot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $119.00 price objective (up previously from $104.00) on shares of HubSpot in a report on Monday, April 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.07.

In other news, CEO Brian Halligan sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.09, for a total value of $2,657,025.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 754,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $89,110,477.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Hunter Madeley sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.25, for a total transaction of $121,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 118,793 shares of company stock worth $13,497,374 over the last quarter. Insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

HubSpot Profile

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based marketing and sales software platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its software platform includes integrated applications, such as social media, search engine optimization, blogging, Website content management, marketing automation, email, sales productivity, CRM, analytics, and reporting.

Receive News & Ratings for HubSpot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HubSpot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.