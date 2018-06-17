Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Grows Position in Intersect ENT Inc (NASDAQ:XENT)

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its holdings in Intersect ENT Inc (NASDAQ:XENT) by 27,469.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 195,192 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 194,484 shares during the quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P owned 0.65% of Intersect ENT worth $7,671,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Intersect ENT during the 4th quarter valued at $135,000. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Intersect ENT by 39.4% during the 4th quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 160,883 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,213,000 after purchasing an additional 45,444 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Intersect ENT during the 4th quarter valued at $293,000. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC increased its position in shares of Intersect ENT by 150.5% during the 4th quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC now owns 45,210 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,465,000 after purchasing an additional 27,165 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. acquired a new position in shares of Intersect ENT during the 4th quarter valued at $1,069,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.74% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on XENT. ValuEngine cut Intersect ENT from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. BidaskClub cut Intersect ENT from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Intersect ENT in a research report on Monday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Intersect ENT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, May 5th. Finally, Northland Securities reissued a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Intersect ENT in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intersect ENT has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.50.

Shares of XENT traded down $0.80 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $36.20. 464,924 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 286,079. Intersect ENT Inc has a one year low of $25.95 and a one year high of $42.95.

Intersect ENT (NASDAQ:XENT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 1st. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $24.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.66 million. Intersect ENT had a negative return on equity of 13.67% and a negative net margin of 15.73%. Intersect ENT’s revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.23) earnings per share. equities research analysts forecast that Intersect ENT Inc will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Jeryl L. Hilleman sold 12,833 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.66, for a total value of $483,290.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 36,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,365,739.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Lisa D. Earnhardt sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.59, for a total value of $593,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 499,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,782,449.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 53,499 shares of company stock valued at $2,124,827. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Intersect ENT Company Profile

Intersect ENT, Inc, a drug delivery company, researches and develops products for the treatment of patients with ear, nose and throat conditions in the United States. It offers PROPEL and PROPEL mini drug releasing implants for patients undergoing sinus surgery to treat chronic sinusitis; and PROPEL Contour, a steroid releasing implant to frontal and maxillary sinus ostia, or openings, of the dependent sinuses.

