Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Takes Position in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 179,161 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,795,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P owned about 0.47% of Tyler Technologies as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TYL. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA lifted its stake in Tyler Technologies by 1,334.7% in the fourth quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 1,076 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares during the last quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $205,000. S&CO Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $211,000. Capital Advisors Inc. OK purchased a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $211,000. Finally, Frontier Investment Mgmt Co. purchased a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $224,000. 93.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Tyler Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 4th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 24th. Northland Securities reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $240.00 price target (up previously from $200.00) on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, April 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tyler Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $233.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 21st. Finally, Maxim Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research report on Monday, April 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Tyler Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $221.08.

In related news, insider H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.19, for a total transaction of $1,333,140.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 61,335 shares in the company, valued at $13,628,023.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Brian K. Miller sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.38, for a total transaction of $1,136,900.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 55,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,548,192.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 157,069 shares of company stock worth $36,341,280. Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TYL opened at $236.67 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.23 and a beta of 0.90. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $165.14 and a fifty-two week high of $237.80.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $221.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $219.37 million. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 19.65% and a return on equity of 12.17%. The business’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. equities analysts expect that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 3.81 EPS for the current year.

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Enterprise Software, and Appraisal and Tax. The company's financial management solutions include modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; and utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services.

