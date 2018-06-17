Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Has $7.97 Million Holdings in Haynes International, Inc. (HAYN)

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lowered its position in shares of Haynes International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAYN) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 214,772 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,328 shares during the quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P owned about 1.72% of Haynes International worth $7,970,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Haynes International by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,624,438 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $60,282,000 after purchasing an additional 8,705 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in shares of Haynes International by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,137,816 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,467,000 after purchasing an additional 15,610 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Haynes International by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,062,249 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,420,000 after purchasing an additional 5,910 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Haynes International by 67.5% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 505,040 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $18,741,000 after purchasing an additional 203,465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of Haynes International by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 319,660 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,863,000 after purchasing an additional 53,010 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of HAYN traded down $0.11 on Friday, reaching $39.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 152,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,937. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 6.44 and a quick ratio of 1.72. Haynes International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.97 and a twelve month high of $45.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $495.29 million, a PE ratio of -50.72 and a beta of 1.38.

Haynes International (NASDAQ:HAYN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.21). Haynes International had a negative return on equity of 4.00% and a negative net margin of 8.08%. The business had revenue of $110.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.71 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.10) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. analysts expect that Haynes International, Inc. will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 1st were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 31st. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. Haynes International’s dividend payout ratio is presently -112.82%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Haynes International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 8th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Haynes International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Haynes International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.00.

Haynes International Company Profile

Haynes International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes nickel and cobalt-based alloys in sheet, coil, and plate forms in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers high-temperature resistant alloys (HTA) and corrosion-resistant alloys (CRA). Its HTA products are used by manufacturers of equipment, including jet engines for the aerospace market; gas turbine engines for power generation and waste incineration; and industrial heating equipment.

