Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Sells 14,774 Shares of Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH)

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lowered its stake in Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH) by 3.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 372,603 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 14,774 shares during the quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P owned about 0.26% of Vishay Intertechnology worth $6,930,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Vishay Intertechnology by 35.6% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,220 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 2,420 shares during the last quarter. ARP Americas LP purchased a new stake in Vishay Intertechnology during the first quarter worth about $186,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in Vishay Intertechnology during the fourth quarter worth about $214,000. JOYN Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Vishay Intertechnology during the fourth quarter worth about $236,000. Finally, Koch Industries Inc. purchased a new stake in Vishay Intertechnology during the fourth quarter worth about $249,000.

Shares of VSH stock traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $24.45. 3,524,325 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,084,181. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 3.47 and a current ratio of 4.34. Vishay Intertechnology has a 12-month low of $16.25 and a 12-month high of $25.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.10, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.34.

Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.04. Vishay Intertechnology had a net margin of 0.20% and a return on equity of 15.57%. The firm had revenue of $716.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $694.06 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts forecast that Vishay Intertechnology will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.085 per share. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. This is a positive change from Vishay Intertechnology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 12th. Vishay Intertechnology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.78%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Vishay Intertechnology from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, May 11th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Vishay Intertechnology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vishay Intertechnology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 11th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Vishay Intertechnology from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.75.

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc manufactures and supplies discrete semiconductors and passive components in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The Metal Oxide Semiconductor Field Effect Transistors (MOSFETs) segment offers low- and medium-voltage TrenchFET MOSFETs, high-voltage planar MOSFETs, high voltage super junction MOSFETs, power integrated circuits, and integrated function power devices.

