Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Cuts Stake in Camping World Holdings Inc (NYSE:CWH)

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P trimmed its position in Camping World Holdings Inc (NYSE:CWH) by 46.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 225,310 shares of the company’s stock after selling 192,532 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P owned 0.26% of Camping World worth $7,266,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CWH. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in Camping World in the 4th quarter valued at $201,000. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Camping World during the 4th quarter valued at $203,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Camping World during the 4th quarter valued at $216,000. Caxton Associates LP purchased a new stake in shares of Camping World during the 4th quarter valued at $224,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Camping World during the 4th quarter valued at $227,000. 44.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Kent Dillon Schickli acquired 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.96 per share, for a total transaction of $499,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 37,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $757,961.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Marcus Lemonis acquired 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $22.11 per share, for a total transaction of $176,880.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 48,000 shares of company stock worth $997,280 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 49.20% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Camping World and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 12th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Camping World from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 8th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Camping World from $62.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Camping World from $52.00 to $35.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered their price objective on shares of Camping World from $55.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Camping World has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.67.

Camping World traded up $1.12, reaching $24.68, during trading hours on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,317,855 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,925,881. The stock has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of 10.87, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 2.53. Camping World Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $18.16 and a 1 year high of $47.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.09.

Camping World (NYSE:CWH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.01). Camping World had a positive return on equity of 165.19% and a negative net margin of 0.50%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. Camping World’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts anticipate that Camping World Holdings Inc will post 2.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 15th will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 14th. Camping World’s payout ratio is 13.97%.

About Camping World

Camping World Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a portfolio of services, protection plans, products, and resources for recreational vehicle (RV) owners and camping enthusiasts. The company operates through Consumer Services and Plans, and Retail segments. It provides emergency roadside assistance; property and casualty insurance programs; travel assist programs; extended vehicle service contracts; co-branded credit cards; vehicle financing and refinancing; club memberships; and publications and directories.

