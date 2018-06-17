Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Has $44.67 Million Stake in Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC)

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P reduced its stake in shares of Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC) by 4.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,144,967 shares of the energy giant’s stock after selling 54,899 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P owned approximately 0.12% of Exelon worth $44,665,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exelon in the fourth quarter valued at about $105,000. Delpha Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exelon in the fourth quarter valued at about $108,000. We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exelon in the fourth quarter valued at about $117,000. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Exelon by 401.6% in the first quarter. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,160 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 2,530 shares during the period. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exelon in the fourth quarter valued at about $142,000. 78.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EXC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Exelon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 10th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Exelon from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $33.30 to $43.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 28th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Exelon from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Exelon from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 10th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of Exelon in a research report on Wednesday, April 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.86.

Shares of NYSE EXC opened at $41.49 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $39.65 billion, a PE ratio of 15.96, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.20. Exelon Co. has a 52-week low of $35.37 and a 52-week high of $42.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Exelon (NYSE:EXC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 2nd. The energy giant reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $9.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.01 billion. Exelon had a net margin of 10.06% and a return on equity of 9.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. research analysts anticipate that Exelon Co. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.345 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 14th. This represents a $1.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.08%.

About Exelon

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in energy generation and delivery businesses in the United States and Canada. The company owns electric generating facilities, such as nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, and solar generating facilities. It also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

