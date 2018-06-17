Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (AAP) Shares Bought by Lord Abbett & CO. LLC

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its position in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) by 293.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 868,502 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 647,602 shares during the quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned 1.17% of Advance Auto Parts worth $102,961,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Advance Auto Parts by 50.5% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,144,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $609,873,000 after acquiring an additional 1,725,493 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Advance Auto Parts by 0.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,538,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,024,000 after acquiring an additional 40,426 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in Advance Auto Parts by 5.8% in the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,685,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,919,000 after acquiring an additional 202,716 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in Advance Auto Parts by 0.6% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,551,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,014,000 after acquiring an additional 9,866 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in Advance Auto Parts by 3.3% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,473,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,677,000 after acquiring an additional 46,943 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, insider Thomas Greco bought 8,640 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $115.77 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,252.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 135,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,638,327.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

AAP stock opened at $137.16 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.09. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a 1 year low of $78.81 and a 1 year high of $137.33.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 22nd. The company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.91 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 13.09% and a net margin of 5.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.60 earnings per share. analysts predict that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 6.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 22nd will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 21st. Advance Auto Parts’s payout ratio is 4.47%.

AAP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $114.00 price objective (down previously from $135.00) on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Advance Auto Parts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $140.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Advance Auto Parts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 15th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Advance Auto Parts from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, June 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $118.23.

Advance Auto Parts Profile

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, batteries, accessories, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. It offers battery accessories, belts and hoses, brakes and brake pads, chassis and climate control parts, clutches and drive shafts, engines and engine parts, exhaust systems and parts, hub assemblies, ignition components and wires, radiators and cooling parts, starters and alternators, and steering and alignment parts.

