QUALCOMM, Inc. (QCOM) Position Lowered by Lord Abbett & CO. LLC

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC trimmed its position in QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,065,996 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 29,161 shares during the quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned approximately 0.14% of QUALCOMM worth $114,477,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC now owns 33,746 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,870,000 after purchasing an additional 4,050 shares in the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors raised its stake in QUALCOMM by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 254,511 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $14,102,000 after acquiring an additional 4,737 shares in the last quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP raised its stake in QUALCOMM by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 239,633 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $13,278,000 after acquiring an additional 18,774 shares in the last quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in QUALCOMM by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 44,677 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,476,000 after acquiring an additional 6,704 shares in the last quarter. Finally, InterOcean Capital LLC raised its stake in QUALCOMM by 140.7% during the 1st quarter. InterOcean Capital LLC now owns 195,071 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $10,809,000 after acquiring an additional 114,019 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.99% of the company’s stock.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

QUALCOMM stock traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $59.86. 13,804,932 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,670,788. The company has a market capitalization of $88.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.84, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 3.46 and a current ratio of 3.60. QUALCOMM, Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.56 and a 12-month high of $69.28.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 25th. The wireless technology company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.21 billion. QUALCOMM had a negative net margin of 20.16% and a positive return on equity of 16.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.34 earnings per share. equities analysts expect that QUALCOMM, Inc. will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

QUALCOMM announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, May 9th that authorizes the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the wireless technology company to reacquire up to 12.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 30th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. This is an increase from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 29th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.14%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is presently 65.61%.

In related news, EVP Alexander H. Rogers sold 662 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.75, for a total value of $33,596.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,132 shares in the company, valued at $412,699. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alexander H. Rogers sold 663 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.59, for a total transaction of $37,519.17. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $497,652.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 30,129 shares of company stock worth $1,605,378. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 26th. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Thursday, May 17th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $79.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.67.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.