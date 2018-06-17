Old Dominion Freight Line (ODFL) Stake Lifted by Lord Abbett & CO. LLC

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) by 35.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 939,673 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 245,055 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned 1.14% of Old Dominion Freight Line worth $138,104,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ODFL. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 31.1% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,656 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,625 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 42,264 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,560,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,165 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 22,795 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,998,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Old Dominion Freight Line alerts:

ODFL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Old Dominion Freight Line from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 8th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $127.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 8th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $145.00 price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research note on Tuesday, April 10th. BidaskClub lowered Old Dominion Freight Line from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 27th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Old Dominion Freight Line from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Old Dominion Freight Line has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $142.00.

In other Old Dominion Freight Line news, Director Leo H. Suggs sold 800 shares of Old Dominion Freight Line stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.44, for a total transaction of $118,752.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $842,990.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 12.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of ODFL stock opened at $161.61 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.12, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.21. Old Dominion Freight Line has a twelve month low of $90.62 and a twelve month high of $164.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.78.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $925.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $925.83 million. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 18.47% and a net margin of 14.38%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. equities research analysts expect that Old Dominion Freight Line will post 6.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 5th. Old Dominion Freight Line’s payout ratio is presently 11.93%.

Old Dominion Freight Line declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, May 17th that authorizes the company to buyback $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the transportation company to repurchase up to 2.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Old Dominion Freight Line Profile

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including ground and air expedited transportation, and consumer household pickup and delivery. The company also offers various value-added services comprising container drayage, truckload brokerage, supply chain consulting, and warehousing.

Receive News & Ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.