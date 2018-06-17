Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Has $27.83 Million Stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc (XRAY)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc (NASDAQ:XRAY) by 2.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 553,069 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,303 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned 0.24% of DENTSPLY SIRONA worth $27,825,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 79.2% during the fourth quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 2,600 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA during the fourth quarter worth about $230,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA during the fourth quarter worth about $259,000. Burney Co. purchased a new stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA during the fourth quarter worth about $277,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 24.9% during the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 4,529 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 904 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.85% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Michael J. Coleman sold 6,038 shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.97, for a total transaction of $265,490.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,960 shares in the company, valued at $1,185,431.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael C. Alfano sold 1,404 shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.83, for a total transaction of $64,345.32. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $616,780.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,856 shares of company stock valued at $349,153 over the last 90 days. 1.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on XRAY shares. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price (down from $67.00) on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a report on Tuesday, May 8th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a report on Monday, April 16th. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a report on Tuesday, March 27th. Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 16th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a report on Thursday, March 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.23.

Shares of XRAY opened at $44.94 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc has a one year low of $41.64 and a one year high of $68.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.23.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.03. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a negative net margin of 38.32% and a positive return on equity of 8.63%. The business had revenue of $956.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $942.20 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts predict that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc will post 2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 29th will be issued a $0.0875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 28th. This represents a $0.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.16%.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Company Profile

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets various dental and oral health products, and other consumable healthcare products primarily for the professional dental market worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Technologies & Equipment; and Consumables. Its dental supplies include endodontic instruments and materials, dental anesthetics, prophylaxis pastes, dental sealants, impression materials, restorative materials, tooth whiteners, and topical fluoride products; and small equipment products comprise dental hand pieces, intraoral curing light systems, dental diagnostic systems, and ultrasonic scalers and polishers.

