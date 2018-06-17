Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Has $28.69 Million Holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc (HII)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc (NYSE:HII) by 25.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 111,301 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,750 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned approximately 0.25% of Huntington Ingalls Industries worth $28,689,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 113.1% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 471 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Granite Springs Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries during the first quarter valued at about $209,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries during the fourth quarter valued at about $225,000. Signition LP acquired a new stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries during the first quarter valued at about $227,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries during the first quarter valued at about $232,000. 86.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries opened at $220.52 on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $9.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.97. Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc has a fifty-two week low of $183.42 and a fifty-two week high of $276.69.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 3rd. The aerospace company reported $3.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.07 by ($0.59). The business had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 6.80% and a return on equity of 34.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.56 EPS. research analysts predict that Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc will post 16.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 8th. Investors of record on Friday, May 25th were issued a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 24th. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.72%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on HII shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 4th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $230.00 to $200.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $335.00 to $328.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 16th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $265.33.

In other Huntington Ingalls Industries news, Director Stephen R. Wilson acquired 460 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $216.46 per share, for a total transaction of $99,571.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,571.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Philip M. Bilden acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $215.35 per share, with a total value of $215,350.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,144.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 2,460 shares of company stock valued at $535,902 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.22% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Company Profile

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in the designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls Shipbuilding, Newport News Shipbuilding, and Technical Solutions. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships that include deck amphibious ships and transport dock ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

