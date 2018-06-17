Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Sells 155,800 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (USB)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lessened its stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 6.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,381,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 155,800 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned approximately 0.15% of U.S. Bancorp worth $120,271,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in U.S. Bancorp by 40.3% in the 4th quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 13,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $725,000 after purchasing an additional 3,891 shares during the period. ACG Wealth grew its position in U.S. Bancorp by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 7,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 1,356 shares during the period. Bank of The Ozarks grew its position in U.S. Bancorp by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of The Ozarks now owns 83,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,495,000 after purchasing an additional 1,718 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS grew its position in U.S. Bancorp by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 16,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $859,000 after purchasing an additional 1,059 shares during the period. Finally, NorthCoast Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,209,000. 73.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on USB shares. Sandler O’Neill reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $56.00 target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, March 27th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 26th. Vining Sparks reissued a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Friday, April 6th. Edward Jones reissued a “hold” rating on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, April 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.38.

U.S. Bancorp opened at $51.38 on Friday, according to Marketbeat. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.82. U.S. Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $48.49 and a fifty-two week high of $58.50. The firm has a market cap of $84.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.02, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.93.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.01. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 26.39% and a return on equity of 14.20%. The company had revenue of $5.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. U.S. Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

U.S. Bancorp Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

