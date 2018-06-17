Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Sells 75,728 Shares of Comcast Co. (CMCSA)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lessened its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 8.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 870,282 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 75,728 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $29,737,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CMCSA. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new position in Comcast during the 4th quarter worth $650,219,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in Comcast by 7,838.2% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 10,694,977 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $428,334,000 after acquiring an additional 10,560,249 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Comcast by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 135,451,128 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $4,628,365,000 after acquiring an additional 8,022,739 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Comcast by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 323,455,630 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $11,052,476,000 after acquiring an additional 7,922,120 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Comcast by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 37,387,405 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,277,535,000 after acquiring an additional 7,257,371 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.92% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Comcast from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Raymond James lowered Comcast from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $44.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Comcast in a research note on Thursday, June 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. Macquarie set a $35.00 price target on Comcast and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded Comcast to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.57.

In other Comcast news, SVP Daniel C. Murdock sold 1,694 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.05, for a total transaction of $52,598.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Daniel C. Murdock sold 916 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.20, for a total value of $30,411.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,120 shares in the company, valued at $70,384. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,900 shares of company stock worth $1,049,962 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

Comcast opened at $33.88 on Friday, according to Marketbeat.com. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. Comcast Co. has a twelve month low of $30.43 and a twelve month high of $44.00. The firm has a market cap of $157.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.45, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.19.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 25th. The cable giant reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $22.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.74 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 16.14% and a net margin of 26.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.53 EPS. analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 2nd. Comcast’s payout ratio is presently 36.89%.

About Comcast

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, and Theme Parks segments. The Cable Communications segment offers video, high-speed Internet, and voice, as well as security and automation services to residential and business customers under the XFINITY brand.

