Oppenheimer Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (LOW)

Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer dropped their FY2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report issued on Wednesday, May 23rd, according to Zacks Investment Research. Oppenheimer analyst B. Nagel now expects that the home improvement retailer will earn $5.44 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $5.46.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $17.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.44 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 66.36% and a net margin of 5.55%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Gabelli started coverage on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Wednesday, April 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $113.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank set a $107.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group set a $111.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Tuesday, May 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.79.

Shares of Lowe’s Companies traded up $0.02, reaching $99.18, during trading hours on Friday, according to MarketBeat Ratings. 6,197,751 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,184,377. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 1.02. Lowe’s Companies has a 1-year low of $70.76 and a 1-year high of $108.98.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LOW. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,755,000. Chesapeake Wealth Management acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $525,000. Diversified Trust Co lifted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 993.9% in the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 29,699 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,606,000 after buying an additional 26,984 shares during the period. Suntrust Banks Inc. lifted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 23.9% in the first quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. now owns 339,542 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $29,793,000 after buying an additional 65,458 shares during the period. Finally, BKD Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 90.3% in the first quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,824 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $599,000 after buying an additional 3,238 shares during the period. 72.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Matthew V. Hollifield sold 12,362 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.56, for a total transaction of $1,230,760.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This is a boost from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 24th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 37.36%.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It offers a line of products for maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. The company provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, tools and hardware, appliances, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, paint, millwork, flooring, and kitchens, as well as outdoor power equipment.

