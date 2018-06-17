Financial Contrast: Floor & Decor (FND) vs. Lowe’s Companies (LOW)

Floor & Decor (NYSE: FND) and Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) are both construction companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, earnings, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Risk & Volatility

Floor & Decor has a beta of -1.08, meaning that its share price is 208% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lowe’s Companies has a beta of 1.35, meaning that its share price is 35% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Floor & Decor and Lowe’s Companies, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Floor & Decor 0 6 9 0 2.60 Lowe’s Companies 0 8 24 0 2.75

Floor & Decor presently has a consensus target price of $51.29, suggesting a potential downside of 8.01%. Lowe’s Companies has a consensus target price of $100.25, suggesting a potential upside of 1.08%. Given Lowe’s Companies’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Lowe’s Companies is more favorable than Floor & Decor.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Floor & Decor and Lowe’s Companies’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Floor & Decor $1.38 billion 3.88 $102.78 million $0.69 80.80 Lowe’s Companies $68.62 billion 1.18 $3.45 billion $4.39 22.59

Lowe’s Companies has higher revenue and earnings than Floor & Decor. Lowe’s Companies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Floor & Decor, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Floor & Decor and Lowe’s Companies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Floor & Decor 8.34% 20.20% 8.30% Lowe’s Companies 5.55% 66.36% 10.34%

Dividends

Lowe’s Companies pays an annual dividend of $1.64 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.7%. Floor & Decor does not pay a dividend. Lowe’s Companies pays out 37.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Lowe’s Companies has raised its dividend for 55 consecutive years.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

98.1% of Floor & Decor shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 72.9% of Lowe’s Companies shares are held by institutional investors. 8.2% of Floor & Decor shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.3% of Lowe’s Companies shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Lowe’s Companies beats Floor & Decor on 11 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

Floor & Decor Company Profile

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard surface flooring and related accessories. The company's stores offer tile, wood, laminate, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative and installation accessories. It serves professional installers, commercial businesses, and do it yourself customers. As of December 28, 2017, the company operated 83 warehouse-format stores; and a small-format standalone design center in 21 states. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. also sells products through its Website, FloorandDecor.com. The company was formerly known as FDO Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. in April 2017. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Smyrna, Georgia.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It offers a line of products for maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. The company provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, tools and hardware, appliances, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, paint, millwork, flooring, and kitchens, as well as outdoor power equipment. It also offers installation services through independent contractors in various product categories; extended protection plans; and in-warranty and out-of-warranty repair services. The company sells its national brand-name merchandise and private branded products to homeowners, renters, and professional customers. As of March 26, 2018, it operated 2,390 home improvement and hardware stores. The company also sells its products through online sites comprising Lowes.com and Lowesforpros.com; and through mobile applications. Lowe's Companies, Inc. was founded in 1946 and is based in Mooresville, North Carolina.

