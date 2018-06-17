Wedbush Reiterates $92.00 Price Target for Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW)

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) has been given a $92.00 target price by research analysts at Wedbush in a report issued on Thursday, May 24th. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the home improvement retailer’s stock. Wedbush’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 7.24% from the stock’s previous close. Wedbush also issued estimates for Lowe’s Companies’ Q2 2019 earnings at $1.98 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $1.20 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.97 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $5.34 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $2.08 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.02 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $5.61 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Telsey Advisory Group raised Lowe’s Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $83.00 to $124.00 in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $81.00 to $129.00 in a report on Monday, February 5th. Loop Capital began coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a report on Thursday, March 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $88.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Lowe’s Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $111.00 target price on Lowe’s Companies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.79.

Shares of Lowe’s Companies opened at $99.18 on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60. The company has a market cap of $80.93 billion, a PE ratio of 22.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.35. Lowe’s Companies has a 12-month low of $70.76 and a 12-month high of $108.98.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $17.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.44 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 66.36% and a net margin of 5.55%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. equities analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Matthew V. Hollifield sold 12,362 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.56, for a total transaction of $1,230,760.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Glenview State Bank Trust DEPT. bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter worth $204,000. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 11,156 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,037,000 after buying an additional 1,019 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 36,026 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,348,000 after buying an additional 4,563 shares during the last quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 49.7% during the 4th quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 23,584 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,192,000 after buying an additional 7,832 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vicus Capital lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 38.8% during the 4th quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 6,039 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $561,000 after buying an additional 1,688 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.93% of the company’s stock.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It offers a line of products for maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. The company provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, tools and hardware, appliances, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, paint, millwork, flooring, and kitchens, as well as outdoor power equipment.

