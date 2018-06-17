Lowe’s Companies (LOW) Announces Earnings Results

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.03), Bloomberg Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $17.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.44 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 5.55% and a return on equity of 66.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.03 EPS. Lowe’s Companies updated its FY19 guidance to $5.40-5.50 EPS.

LOW opened at $99.18 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60. Lowe’s Companies has a 52-week low of $70.76 and a 52-week high of $108.98. The company has a market cap of $80.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.35.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This is an increase from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 24th. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is currently 37.36%.

In other news, SVP Matthew V. Hollifield sold 12,362 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.56, for a total transaction of $1,230,760.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on LOW. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 24th. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $111.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.79.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It offers a line of products for maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. The company provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, tools and hardware, appliances, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, paint, millwork, flooring, and kitchens, as well as outdoor power equipment.

