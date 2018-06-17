Loxo Oncology Inc (LOXO) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.08 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Loxo Oncology Inc (NASDAQ:LOXO) will post earnings of $0.08 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Loxo Oncology’s earnings. Loxo Oncology reported earnings per share of ($0.96) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 108.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Loxo Oncology will report full-year earnings of $7.89 per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $4.57 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Loxo Oncology.

Loxo Oncology (NASDAQ:LOXO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.01. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.96) EPS.

Several research analysts have weighed in on LOXO shares. BidaskClub upgraded Loxo Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 24th. Citigroup upped their price target on Loxo Oncology to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Loxo Oncology from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $103.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Loxo Oncology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 8th. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $156.00 price target on shares of Loxo Oncology in a research note on Thursday, May 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Loxo Oncology has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.89.

Shares of Loxo Oncology traded down $1.81, reaching $165.71, during mid-day trading on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. 285,332 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 410,358. Loxo Oncology has a 52 week low of $44.05 and a 52 week high of $175.99. The company has a market cap of $5.00 billion, a PE ratio of -31.21 and a beta of 2.32.

In other news, CEO Joshua H. Bilenker sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.51, for a total transaction of $2,047,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Lori Anne Kunkel sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.68, for a total value of $663,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,940 shares in the company, valued at $1,451,519.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 62,646 shares of company stock valued at $8,331,001 over the last 90 days. 44.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LOXO. Sands Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Loxo Oncology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $191,266,000. OppenheimerFunds Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Loxo Oncology by 62.8% during the 4th quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 1,061,111 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $89,324,000 after acquiring an additional 409,209 shares in the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Loxo Oncology by 40.3% during the 4th quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 574,495 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $48,361,000 after acquiring an additional 164,959 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Loxo Oncology by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 666,771 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $76,926,000 after acquiring an additional 114,963 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Loxo Oncology by 27.3% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 494,101 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $41,594,000 after acquiring an additional 106,001 shares in the last quarter.

Loxo Oncology, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells medicines for patients with genetically defined cancers in the United States. Its lead product candidate comprises larotrectinib, an oral selective inhibitor of tropomyosin receptor kinase (TRK), which is in adult Phase 1 trial, a pediatric Phase 1/2 trial, and an adult/adolescent Phase 2 trial for the treatment of patients with tumor types, such as lung, head and neck, melanoma, colorectal, sarcoma, and breast cancer.

