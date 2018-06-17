Comparing Minerals Technologies (MTX) and LSB Industries (NYSE:LXU)

Minerals Technologies (NYSE: MTX) and LSB Industries (NYSE:LXU) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations and risk.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Minerals Technologies and LSB Industries’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Minerals Technologies $1.68 billion 1.60 $195.10 million $4.59 16.56 LSB Industries $427.50 million 0.34 -$29.21 million N/A N/A

Minerals Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than LSB Industries.

Profitability

This table compares Minerals Technologies and LSB Industries’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Minerals Technologies 11.77% 13.36% 5.57% LSB Industries -7.12% -6.77% -2.50%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

94.9% of Minerals Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 58.2% of LSB Industries shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.4% of Minerals Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 22.6% of LSB Industries shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Minerals Technologies has a beta of 2.27, indicating that its stock price is 127% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, LSB Industries has a beta of 4.39, indicating that its stock price is 339% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Minerals Technologies and LSB Industries, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Minerals Technologies 0 1 0 0 2.00 LSB Industries 0 0 0 0 N/A

Dividends

Minerals Technologies pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.3%. LSB Industries does not pay a dividend. Minerals Technologies pays out 4.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

Minerals Technologies beats LSB Industries on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Minerals Technologies

Minerals Technologies Inc. develops, produces, and markets various specialty mineral, mineral-based, and synthetic mineral products, and supporting systems and services worldwide. The company's Specialty Minerals segment produces and sells precipitated calcium carbonate and quicklime; and provides natural mineral products comprising limestone and talc. This segment's products are used in paper, building materials, paint and coatings, glass, ceramic, polymer, food, automotive, and pharmaceutical industries. Its Performance Materials segment supplies bentonite and bentonite-related products, as well as chromite and leonardite. This segment offers metal casting products; household, personal care, and specialty products; and basic minerals, environmental products, and building materials. In addition, this segment provides products for non-residential construction, environmental, and infrastructure projects, as well as for construction project customers. It company's Refractories segment offers monolithic and shaped refractory materials; specialty products, services, and application and measurement equipment; and calcium metal and metallurgical wire products that are used in the applications of steel, non-ferrous metal, and glass industries. Its Energy Services segment provides offshore filtration and well testing services to the oil and gas industry. The company markets its products primarily through its direct sales force, as well as regional distributors. Minerals Technologies Inc. was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in New York City, New York.

About LSB Industries

LSB Industries, Inc. manufactures and sells chemical products for the agricultural, mining, and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. The company provides nitrogen-based fertilizers, such as ammonia, fertilizer grade ammonium nitrate (AN), and urea ammonia nitrate for fertilizer and fertilizer blends for corn and other crops, and NPK fertilizer blends applications. It also offers high purity and commercial grade ammonia, high purity AN, sulfuric acids, mixed nitrating acids, carbon dioxide, and diesel exhaust fluids, as well as concentrated, blended, and regular nitric acids for semi-conductor and polyurethane intermediates; pulp and paper, alum, water treatment, metals, and vanadium processing; power plant emissions abatement, water treatment, refrigerants, and metals processing; and exhaust stream additives applications. In addition, the company provides industrial grade AN, AN solutions, and specialty HDAN solutions for the specialty emulsions for mining, surface mining, quarries, and construction applications. LSB Industries, Inc. was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

