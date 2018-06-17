LSB Industries (LXU) Receiving Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage, Study Finds

Media headlines about LSB Industries (NYSE:LXU) have trended somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research firm identifies negative and positive media coverage by monitoring more than 20 million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. LSB Industries earned a coverage optimism score of 0.07 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned headlines about the conglomerate an impact score of 46.2430911542107 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

Separately, ValuEngine raised LSB Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 12th.

Shares of LXU remained flat at $$5.15 during trading hours on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 240,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 153,568. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. LSB Industries has a fifty-two week low of $4.75 and a fifty-two week high of $11.71.

LSB Industries (NYSE:LXU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.13). LSB Industries had a negative net margin of 7.12% and a negative return on equity of 6.77%. The company had revenue of $100.45 million for the quarter.

About LSB Industries

LSB Industries, Inc manufactures and sells chemical products for the agricultural, mining, and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. The company provides nitrogen-based fertilizers, such as ammonia, fertilizer grade ammonium nitrate (AN), and urea ammonia nitrate for fertilizer and fertilizer blends for corn and other crops, and NPK fertilizer blends applications.

