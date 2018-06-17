5,019 Shares in PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Acquired by Lucia Wealth Services LLC

Lucia Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in shares of PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,019 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $381,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PYPL. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in shares of PayPal by 72.4% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 13,864 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,052,000 after acquiring an additional 5,823 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 24.6% in the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 613,466 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $46,533,000 after buying an additional 121,294 shares during the last quarter. Hosking Partners LLP boosted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Hosking Partners LLP now owns 1,603,931 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $121,690,000 after buying an additional 67,778 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 31.2% in the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 129,455 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $9,822,000 after buying an additional 30,797 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. now owns 18,510 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,404,000 after buying an additional 990 shares during the last quarter. 78.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PayPal stock opened at $85.31 on Friday. PayPal has a 12-month low of $51.58 and a 12-month high of $86.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.31.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 25th. The credit services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.03. PayPal had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 13.92%. The firm had revenue of $3.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts forecast that PayPal will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

PYPL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a report on Friday, May 18th. Craig Hallum set a $93.00 price objective on PayPal and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 18th. ValuEngine raised PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. BidaskClub downgraded PayPal from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 26th. Finally, Nomura raised their price target on PayPal to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, thirty-five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.14.

In other news, EVP Adele Louise Pentland sold 16,778 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.76, for a total transaction of $1,304,657.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 26,000 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.21, for a total value of $2,137,460.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 353,297 shares in the company, valued at $29,044,546.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 192,482 shares of company stock worth $14,689,631 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The company's platform allows consumers to shop by sending payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

