William Blair Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU)

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at William Blair in a note issued to investors on Friday, June 1st. William Blair also issued estimates for Lululemon Athletica’s FY2019 earnings at $3.18 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $3.68 EPS.

LULU has been the subject of several other research reports. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 28th. BidaskClub upgraded Lululemon Athletica from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 27th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 28th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 10th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.50.

Lululemon Athletica opened at $128.37 on Friday, according to MarketBeat Ratings. The company has a market cap of $17.08 billion, a PE ratio of 49.56, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.15. Lululemon Athletica has a 52 week low of $52.31 and a 52 week high of $128.91.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 27th. The apparel retailer reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $929.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $912.41 million. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 25.46% and a net margin of 10.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share. sell-side analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director David M. Mussafer sold 17,935 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.00, for a total transaction of $2,170,135.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,202,442. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder International Corp/Ma Advent sold 10,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.00, for a total value of $1,210,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 103.3% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,222 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 621 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 702.6% during the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,525 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,335 shares during the period. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the 4th quarter valued at $171,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the 4th quarter valued at $180,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 42.4% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,110 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares during the period. 82.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

lululemon athletica inc., an athletic apparel company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women, men, and female youth. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits; and athletic wear for female youth.

