Lululemon Athletica (LULU) Given Buy Rating at Bank of America

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at Bank of America in a research report issued on Thursday, May 31st, The Fly reports. They presently have a $117.00 target price on the apparel retailer’s stock, up from their previous target price of $106.00. Bank of America’s price target points to a potential downside of 8.86% from the company’s current price.

LULU has been the topic of several other research reports. BidaskClub upgraded Lululemon Athletica from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 27th. Barclays upped their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 28th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Lululemon Athletica to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 16th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.50.

LULU opened at $128.37 on Thursday. Lululemon Athletica has a 52-week low of $52.31 and a 52-week high of $128.91. The stock has a market cap of $17.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.15.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 27th. The apparel retailer reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.06. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 25.46% and a net margin of 10.89%. The business had revenue of $929.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $912.41 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share. Lululemon Athletica’s revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director David M. Mussafer sold 17,935 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.00, for a total transaction of $2,170,135.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,202,442. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder International Corp/Ma Advent sold 10,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.00, for a total value of $1,210,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Lululemon Athletica by 17.7% during the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,665 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in Lululemon Athletica by 103.3% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,222 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 621 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Lululemon Athletica by 42.4% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,110 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Lululemon Athletica by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,490 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,375,000 after buying an additional 659 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bramshill Investments LLC grew its position in Lululemon Athletica by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC now owns 7,660 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $602,000 after buying an additional 712 shares in the last quarter. 82.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

lululemon athletica inc., an athletic apparel company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women, men, and female youth. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits; and athletic wear for female youth.

