Lumber Liquidators Holdings Inc (LL) Receives $27.11 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Lumber Liquidators Holdings Inc (NYSE:LL) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $27.11.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Loop Capital raised Lumber Liquidators from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 16th. ValuEngine raised Lumber Liquidators from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 7th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Lumber Liquidators in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. SunTrust Banks lowered their target price on Lumber Liquidators to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Lumber Liquidators from $35.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th.

Get Lumber Liquidators alerts:

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Leucadia National Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Lumber Liquidators during the 4th quarter valued at about $235,000. MANA Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lumber Liquidators during the 4th quarter valued at about $240,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lumber Liquidators by 126.5% during the 1st quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 8,833 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 4,933 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its holdings in shares of Lumber Liquidators by 32.6% during the 4th quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 9,113 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 2,242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambria Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Lumber Liquidators during the 1st quarter valued at about $223,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Lumber Liquidators opened at $24.56 on Thursday, according to Marketbeat Ratings. The stock has a market capitalization of $700.99 million, a P/E ratio of -18.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.67. Lumber Liquidators has a 1-year low of $19.41 and a 1-year high of $41.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 1.75.

Lumber Liquidators (NYSE:LL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 1st. The specialty retailer reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.04). Lumber Liquidators had a negative net margin of 1.29% and a positive return on equity of 3.76%. The business had revenue of $261.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $260.37 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.93) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts forecast that Lumber Liquidators will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

Lumber Liquidators Company Profile

Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hardwood flooring, and hardwood flooring enhancements and accessories. The company offers hardwood species, engineered hardwood, laminates, resilient vinyl flooring, and wood-look ceramic; renewable flooring, and bamboo and cork products; and a selection of flooring enhancements and accessories, including moldings, noise-reducing underlay, adhesives, and flooring tools under the Bellawood and Morning Star Bamboo brands.

Receive News & Ratings for Lumber Liquidators Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lumber Liquidators and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.