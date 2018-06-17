Lumentum (LITE) Cut to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, May 23rd.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Lumentum from a b+ rating to a c rating in a report on Friday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lumentum from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, May 8th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Lumentum from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Lumentum and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Drexel Hamilton set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Lumentum and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $81.53.

Shares of Lumentum traded down $2.05, hitting $57.00, during trading hours on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. 2,133,500 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,133,277. Lumentum has a 12-month low of $41.95 and a 12-month high of $74.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.85, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 4.81 and a current ratio of 5.56.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.07. Lumentum had a net margin of 13.63% and a return on equity of 23.35%. The firm had revenue of $299.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $292.30 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts forecast that Lumentum will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Lumentum news, CEO Alan S. Lowe sold 11,672 shares of Lumentum stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.02, for a total value of $735,569.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 208,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,112,067.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Vincent Retort sold 1,156 shares of Lumentum stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.59, for a total transaction of $73,510.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 29,440 shares of company stock valued at $1,863,478. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LITE. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Lumentum by 58.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,005,797 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $195,883,000 after acquiring an additional 1,470,587 shares during the period. Maplelane Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Lumentum by 389.5% during the 1st quarter. Maplelane Capital LLC now owns 868,532 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,412,000 after acquiring an additional 1,168,531 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lumentum during the 4th quarter valued at $40,918,000. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lumentum during the 4th quarter valued at $29,089,000. Finally, AXA grew its position in shares of Lumentum by 48.4% during the 4th quarter. AXA now owns 1,411,087 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $69,002,000 after acquiring an additional 460,315 shares during the period.

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through two segments, Optical Communications and Commercial Lasers. The Optical Communications segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and text data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

