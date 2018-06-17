Rhumbline Advisers Has $2.18 Million Stake in Luminex Co. (LMNX)

Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Luminex Co. (NASDAQ:LMNX) by 3.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 103,451 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,530 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.23% of Luminex worth $2,180,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in Luminex by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 34,333 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $676,000 after purchasing an additional 2,521 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Luminex by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 67,500 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,330,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Luminex by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 413,193 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $8,139,000 after purchasing an additional 6,700 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Luminex by 50.7% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 23,837 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 8,024 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning bought a new position in Luminex in the fourth quarter worth $198,000. Institutional investors own 81.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Luminex alerts:

In other news, SVP Eric Shapiro sold 2,245 shares of Luminex stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.66, for a total transaction of $62,096.70. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $575,853.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Todd C. Bennett sold 2,235 shares of Luminex stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.95, for a total value of $57,998.25. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,309 shares in the company, valued at $552,968.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 51,496 shares of company stock worth $1,412,491 over the last three months. Insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Luminex opened at $30.12 on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.10, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.16. Luminex Co. has a 52-week low of $18.62 and a 52-week high of $30.50.

Luminex (NASDAQ:LMNX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $82.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.52 million. Luminex had a return on equity of 8.07% and a net margin of 10.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. equities analysts anticipate that Luminex Co. will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 22nd will be given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 21st. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. Luminex’s payout ratio is 26.37%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LMNX. BidaskClub upgraded Luminex from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 19th. BTIG Research set a $26.00 price objective on Luminex and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 8th. ValuEngine raised Luminex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 8th. Deutsche Bank raised Luminex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Luminex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Luminex presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.00.

Luminex Company Profile

Luminex Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells proprietary biological testing technologies and products for the diagnostics, pharmaceutical, and research industries worldwide. Its products include Luminex 100/200 that integrates fluidics, optics, and digital signal processing; FLEXMAP 3D system for use as a general laboratory instrument; MAGPIX system, a multiplexing analyzer for qualitative and quantitative analysis of proteins and nucleic acids; ARIES system, a sample to answer real-time PCR platform; ARIES M1 system, a single-module version of the ARIES System; and VERIGENE system, an automated multiplex-capable system.

Receive News & Ratings for Luminex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Luminex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.