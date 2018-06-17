Luxoft (NYSE:LXFT) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Luxoft (NYSE:LXFT) from a buy rating to a strong sell rating in a research note released on Friday, June 1st.

According to Zacks, “Luxoft Holding, Inc. offers software development services and information technology solutions. Its software development services consist of software development and support, product engineering and testing and technology consulting. The Company focuses on six industry verticals: financial services, travel and aviation, technology, telecom, automotive and transport and energy. It operates primarily in Western Europe and North America. Luxoft Holding, Inc. is based in Tortola, Virgin Islands. “

LXFT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Luxoft from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 22nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Luxoft from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Luxoft from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. VTB Capital cut shares of Luxoft from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Pivotal Research lowered shares of Luxoft from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $53.91.

Shares of NYSE:LXFT opened at $36.40 on Friday. Luxoft has a 12-month low of $31.50 and a 12-month high of $65.30. The company has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 17.42 and a beta of 1.61.

Luxoft (NYSE:LXFT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 24th. The software maker reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $232.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $228.74 million. Luxoft had a return on equity of 16.33% and a net margin of 6.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. equities research analysts expect that Luxoft will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in Luxoft in the 4th quarter worth $529,000. Silver Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Luxoft in the 4th quarter worth $1,199,000. GCA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Luxoft in the 4th quarter worth $217,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Luxoft by 29.5% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 16,666 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $928,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the period. Finally, Prince Street Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Luxoft in the 4th quarter worth $8,444,000. Institutional investors own 54.35% of the company’s stock.

About Luxoft

Luxoft Holding, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software development services and IT solutions to multinational corporations primarily in Europe and the United States. It offers application software development, software architecture design, performance engineering, optimization and testing, process consulting, and software quality assurance services; functional specification and mock-up, product design, engineering, automated testing, maintenance, support, and performance engineering services; and IT strategy, software engineering process, and data security consulting services.

