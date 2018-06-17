LXi REIT PLC (LON:LXI) Plans Dividend of GBX 2

LXi REIT PLC (LON:LXI) declared a dividend on Monday, May 21st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 7th will be given a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share on Monday, July 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 7th. This is an increase from LXi REIT’s previous dividend of $1.00. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

LXi REIT opened at GBX 1.11 ($0.01) on Friday, Marketbeat reports. LXi REIT has a 1 year low of GBX 100 ($1.33) and a 1 year high of GBX 112.25 ($1.49).

Get LXi REIT alerts:

Separately, Peel Hunt reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of LXi REIT in a research report on Monday, May 21st.

LXi REIT Company Profile

LXi REIT plc is a newly established closed-ended investment company which intends to carry on business as a UK Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT). LXi REIT will seek admission of its ordinary shares to the premium listing segment of the Official List of the UK Listing Authority and to trading on the premium segment of the main market of the London Stock Exchange.

Receive News & Ratings for LXi REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LXi REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.