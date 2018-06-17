Lyon Street Capital LLC Has $1.75 Million Position in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd (HLF)

Lyon Street Capital LLC decreased its holdings in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd (NYSE:HLF) by 71.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,500 shares during the quarter. Lyon Street Capital LLC’s holdings in Herbalife Nutrition were worth $1,754,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. CAS Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Herbalife Nutrition in the fourth quarter worth $38,278,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 1.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 512,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,988,000 after purchasing an additional 7,120 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 22.9% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 448,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,345,000 after purchasing an additional 83,500 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 0.5% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 333,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,477,000 after purchasing an additional 1,819 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Herbalife Nutrition in the fourth quarter worth $20,059,000. 45.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director John Tartol sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.78, for a total transaction of $1,075,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Henry C. Wang sold 332 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.46, for a total transaction of $37,004.72. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $377,626.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,574,626 shares of company stock worth $557,289,860 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.19% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on HLF. ValuEngine raised shares of Herbalife Nutrition from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Herbalife Nutrition from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 25th. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of Herbalife Nutrition to $52.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 4th. Pivotal Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Herbalife Nutrition in a report on Friday, May 4th. Finally, Longbow Research boosted their target price on shares of Herbalife Nutrition from $47.14 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.00.

Herbalife Nutrition opened at $54.06 on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.25 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -9.63. Herbalife Nutrition Ltd has a 12-month low of $30.35 and a 12-month high of $56.74.

Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. Herbalife Nutrition had a net margin of 4.68% and a negative return on equity of 1,193.47%. Herbalife Nutrition’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. equities analysts anticipate that Herbalife Nutrition Ltd will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Herbalife Nutrition

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. develops and sells nutrition solutions in North America, Mexico, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides science-based products in the areas of weight management; targeted nutrition; energy, sports, and fitness; and outer nutrition.

