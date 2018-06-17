Lyon Street Capital LLC Has $18.99 Million Stake in Stemline Therapeutics Inc (STML)

Lyon Street Capital LLC raised its position in Stemline Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:STML) by 49.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,241,293 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 412,203 shares during the quarter. Stemline Therapeutics accounts for approximately 6.1% of Lyon Street Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Lyon Street Capital LLC owned about 4.10% of Stemline Therapeutics worth $18,992,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Knott David M raised its holdings in shares of Stemline Therapeutics by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Knott David M now owns 90,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,377,000 after purchasing an additional 15,008 shares during the period. Virtus Fund Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stemline Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $374,000. Royce & Associates LP purchased a new position in shares of Stemline Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $106,000. Consonance Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Stemline Therapeutics by 2,216.9% in the 4th quarter. Consonance Capital Management LP now owns 2,349,792 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,657,000 after purchasing an additional 2,248,372 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stemline Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $8,948,000. Institutional investors own 66.91% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on STML shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Stemline Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded Stemline Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded Stemline Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 27th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Stemline Therapeutics in a report on Friday. Finally, HC Wainwright set a $38.00 target price on Stemline Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Stemline Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:STML opened at $17.80 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $538.88 million and a P/E ratio of -6.05. Stemline Therapeutics Inc has a one year low of $7.30 and a one year high of $20.55.

Stemline Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STML) last announced its earnings results on Friday, March 16th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.93) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.26). Stemline Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 4,689.63% and a negative return on equity of 101.93%. research analysts predict that Stemline Therapeutics Inc will post -2.72 earnings per share for the current year.

About Stemline Therapeutics

Stemline Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, acquisition, development, and commercialization of proprietary oncology therapeutics in the United States and internationally. The company develops SL-401, a targeted therapy directed to the interleukin-3 receptor (IL-3R), which has completed Phase II clinical trial for patients with blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm; is in Phase I/II clinical trials for patients with myeloproliferative neoplasms, chronic myelomonocytic leukemia, myelofibrosis, and acute myeloid leukemia; and is in Phase I clinical trial in combination with other agents for patients with relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma.

