Lyon Street Capital LLC Reduces Stake in Encore Wire Co. (WIRE)

Lyon Street Capital LLC lessened its position in Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE) by 33.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 74,422 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 36,905 shares during the period. Encore Wire makes up 1.4% of Lyon Street Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Lyon Street Capital LLC owned about 0.36% of Encore Wire worth $4,220,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Encore Wire in the 1st quarter worth $158,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Encore Wire in the 1st quarter worth $203,000. Element Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Encore Wire in the 1st quarter worth $216,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB bought a new stake in shares of Encore Wire in the 4th quarter worth $201,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Encore Wire by 96.5% in the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 4,211 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 2,068 shares in the last quarter. 88.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Encore Wire alerts:

A number of analysts have recently commented on WIRE shares. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Encore Wire to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. BidaskClub raised Encore Wire from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 15th. ValuEngine raised Encore Wire from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Encore Wire from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.00.

Shares of Encore Wire opened at $49.10 on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 19.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.99. Encore Wire Co. has a 12-month low of $37.30 and a 12-month high of $58.70.

Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The electronics maker reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $291.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $321.65 million. Encore Wire had a return on equity of 8.34% and a net margin of 5.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. research analysts anticipate that Encore Wire Co. will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Encore Wire Profile

Encore Wire Corporation manufactures and sells electrical building wire and cable products for interior electrical wiring in the United States. Its products include NM-B cable for use as interior wiring in homes, apartments, and manufactured housing; THHN/THWN-2, metal-clad, and armored cables for use primarily as wiring in commercial and industrial buildings; UF-B cables; XHHW-2 cables; RHH/RHW-2 cables; and other types of wire products.

Receive News & Ratings for Encore Wire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Encore Wire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.