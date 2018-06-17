LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE:LYB) Stake Raised by First Republic Investment Management Inc.

First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE:LYB) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 660,992 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,662 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. owned 0.17% of LyondellBasell Industries worth $69,853,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LYB. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in LyondellBasell Industries in the first quarter valued at $109,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 229.9% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,016 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 149.2% in the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,144 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in LyondellBasell Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $134,000. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in LyondellBasell Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $157,000. 73.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get LyondellBasell Industries alerts:

LyondellBasell Industries stock traded up $1.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $115.32. 3,493,565 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,817,648. LyondellBasell Industries NV has a fifty-two week low of $78.88 and a fifty-two week high of $121.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.27, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.80 by $0.31. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 14.83% and a return on equity of 53.55%. The company had revenue of $9.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.98 EPS. LyondellBasell Industries’s revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts expect that LyondellBasell Industries NV will post 11.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 18th. Investors of record on Monday, June 11th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. This is an increase from LyondellBasell Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 8th. LyondellBasell Industries’s payout ratio is presently 39.10%.

LYB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a report on Tuesday, March 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $111.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 17th. MED reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a report on Monday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley set a $130.00 target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.56.

LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. is a chemical company. The Company operates in five segments: Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas (O&P-Americas), Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International (O&P-EAI), Intermediates and Derivatives (I&D), Refining and Technology. The O&P-Americas segment produces and markets olefins and co-products, polyethylene and polypropylene.

Receive News & Ratings for LyondellBasell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LyondellBasell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.