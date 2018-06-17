Mackay Shields LLC Invests $618,000 in Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTA)

Mackay Shields LLC bought a new stake in shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTA) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 34,075 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $618,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 247,949 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,458,000 after purchasing an additional 28,429 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in Momenta Pharmaceuticals by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 149,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,090,000 after acquiring an additional 16,510 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Momenta Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,473,316 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $146,105,000 after acquiring an additional 82,691 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Momenta Pharmaceuticals by 39.5% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 24,046 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 6,813 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its holdings in Momenta Pharmaceuticals by 351.6% in the fourth quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 42,716 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $596,000 after acquiring an additional 33,257 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.82% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Young Kwon sold 17,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.90, for a total transaction of $418,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Craig A. Wheeler sold 43,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total transaction of $823,346.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 204,353 shares of company stock valued at $4,249,341 in the last ninety days. 4.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MNTA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded Momenta Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 4th. ValuEngine raised Momenta Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Momenta Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. TheStreet downgraded Momenta Pharmaceuticals from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Momenta Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Momenta Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.11.

NASDAQ:MNTA traded down $1.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $21.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,281,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 391,193. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of -18.25 and a beta of 1.65. Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $11.85 and a one year high of $24.90.

Momenta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MNTA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.19). Momenta Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 28.56% and a negative net margin of 88.77%. The business had revenue of $4.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.63 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.46) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 81.8% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts anticipate that Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing generic versions of complex drugs, biosimilars, and novel therapeutics for autoimmune diseases in the United States. The company's complex generics programs include Enoxaparin sodium injection, a generic version of Lovenox that is indicated for the prevention and treatment of deep vein thrombosis, as well as supports the treatment of acute coronary syndromes; GLATOPA, a generic version of once-daily COPAXONE for the treatment of patients with relapsing-remitting multiple sclerosis; and GLATOPA, a generic product candidate for three-times-weekly COPAXONE.

