Mackay Shields LLC Buys New Holdings in Armstrong Flooring Inc (NYSE:AFI)

Mackay Shields LLC bought a new stake in shares of Armstrong Flooring Inc (NYSE:AFI) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 33,700 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $457,000. Mackay Shields LLC owned about 0.13% of Armstrong Flooring at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Armstrong Flooring in the 4th quarter worth $182,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Armstrong Flooring in the 4th quarter worth $198,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Armstrong Flooring in the 4th quarter worth $227,000. AXA purchased a new position in shares of Armstrong Flooring in the 4th quarter worth $239,000. Finally, Ellington Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Armstrong Flooring in the 4th quarter worth $250,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.78% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AFI traded up $0.11 on Friday, reaching $13.76. 223,938 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 99,610. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market cap of $354.40 million, a PE ratio of 65.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 2.37. Armstrong Flooring Inc has a 12 month low of $12.03 and a 12 month high of $18.60.

Armstrong Flooring (NYSE:AFI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The construction company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $257.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $263.24 million. Armstrong Flooring had a negative net margin of 3.94% and a positive return on equity of 0.56%. Armstrong Flooring’s revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.13) earnings per share. sell-side analysts anticipate that Armstrong Flooring Inc will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Armstrong Flooring from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 9th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Armstrong Flooring from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. Armstrong Flooring currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.25.

Armstrong Flooring Company Profile

Armstrong Flooring, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells flooring products in North America and the Pacific Rim. It operates through two segments, Resilient Flooring and Wood Flooring. The Resilient Flooring segment offers a range of floor coverings primarily for homes and commercial buildings under the Armstrong brand; and luxury vinyl tile products, vinyl tile flooring, vinyl sheet products, and laminate products, as well as installs and maintains materials and accessories.

