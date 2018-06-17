Stars Group (TSGI) Price Target Raised to C$60.00

Stars Group (TSE:TSGI) had its price objective lifted by research analysts at Macquarie from C$35.00 to C$60.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, May 22nd. Macquarie’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 20.58% from the company’s current price.

TSGI has been the topic of several other research reports. Desjardins restated a “hold” rating and issued a C$36.00 price target on shares of Stars Group in a research report on Thursday, March 15th. Eight Capital boosted their price target on Stars Group from C$43.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Friday, May 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Stars Group from C$33.40 to C$39.80 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 15th.

Get Stars Group alerts:

Shares of TSGI traded up C$0.41 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching C$49.76. 739,700 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 708,038. Stars Group has a twelve month low of C$19.56 and a twelve month high of C$50.00.

In other news, Director Harlan Goodson sold 2,119 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$36.40, for a total transaction of C$77,131.60. Also, insider Robindar Chhabra sold 1,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$42.12, for a total value of C$82,134.00.

About Stars Group

The Stars Group Inc provides technology-based products and services to gaming and interactive entertainment industries in Canada and internationally. It owns and operates gaming and related interactive entertainment businesses under the PokerStars, PokerStars Casino, BetStars, Full Tilt, the PokerStars Players No Limit Hold'em Championship, European Poker Tour, PokerStars Caribbean Adventure, Latin American Poker Tour, Asia Pacific Poker Tour, PokerStars Festival, and PokerStars MEGASTACK live poker tour and event brands, The company was formerly known as Amaya, Inc and changed its name to The Stars Group Inc in August 2017.

Receive News & Ratings for Stars Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stars Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.