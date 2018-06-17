MacroGenics (MGNX) Upgraded by ValuEngine to Buy

MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) was upgraded by ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday, May 26th.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on MGNX. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MacroGenics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. HC Wainwright set a $34.00 target price on shares of MacroGenics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 8th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of MacroGenics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 11th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of MacroGenics in a research report on Tuesday, May 8th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of MacroGenics from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. MacroGenics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.89.

NASDAQ:MGNX traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $22.49. 1,196,335 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 229,675. MacroGenics has a fifty-two week low of $14.36 and a fifty-two week high of $32.74. The company has a market cap of $949.12 million, a P/E ratio of -41.65 and a beta of 2.45.

MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.08) by ($0.26). MacroGenics had a negative net margin of 19.64% and a negative return on equity of 13.03%. The firm had revenue of $4.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.46 million. analysts expect that MacroGenics will post -4.78 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGNX. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in MacroGenics during the first quarter valued at about $119,000. Alambic Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in MacroGenics during the first quarter valued at about $215,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in MacroGenics during the fourth quarter valued at about $225,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in MacroGenics during the fourth quarter valued at about $281,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in MacroGenics by 61.4% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,564 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 5,162 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.43% of the company’s stock.

MacroGenics

MacroGenics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of antibody-based therapeutics for the treatment of cancer primarily by modulating the human immune system, as well as various autoimmune disorders and infectious diseases in the United States. The company's advanced clinical product candidate is Margetuximab, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase III clinical trial that targets human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-expressing tumors, such as various breast and gastroesophageal cancers.

