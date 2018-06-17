Macy’s Inc (M) Short Interest Up 21.8% in May

Macy’s Inc (NYSE:M) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 54,001,677 shares, a growth of 21.8% from the May 15th total of 44,318,729 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,310,633 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.5 days. Currently, 17.7% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Several brokerages have commented on M. Cowen restated a “hold” rating on shares of Macy’s in a report on Thursday, June 7th. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “positive” rating on shares of Macy’s in a report on Thursday, June 7th. Deutsche Bank set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Macy’s and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 21st. Northcoast Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Macy’s in a report on Wednesday, May 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Macy’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.96.

Get Macy's alerts:

In other news, Chairman Jeffrey Gennette purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $29.10 per share, for a total transaction of $291,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 89,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,598,717.30. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in M. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Macy’s during the 4th quarter valued at about $119,000. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in Macy’s by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 22,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,000 after purchasing an additional 3,187 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Macy’s by 34.6% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,209,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,473,000 after purchasing an additional 311,230 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its position in Macy’s by 31.1% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 89,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,244,000 after purchasing an additional 21,131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Macy’s during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,401,000. 88.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:M opened at $38.27 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.51 billion, a PE ratio of 10.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Macy’s has a 1-year low of $17.41 and a 1-year high of $41.33.

Macy’s (NYSE:M) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 16th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.12. Macy’s had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 24.56%. The firm had revenue of $5.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts forecast that Macy’s will post 3.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.3775 per share. This represents a $1.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 14th. Macy’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.05%.

Macy’s Company Profile

Macy's, Inc, an omni-channel retail organization, operates stores, Websites, and mobile applications. The company sells a range of merchandise, such as apparel and accessories for men, women, and children; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods. As of April 4, 2018, it operated approximately 690 department stores under the Macy's and Bloomingdale's brands; 160 specialty stores under the Bloomingdale's The Outlet, Bluemercury, and Macy's Backstage brands in the District of Columbia, Guam, and Puerto Rico; and Websites, including macys.com, bloomingdales.com, and bluemercury.com.

Receive News & Ratings for Macy's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macy's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.