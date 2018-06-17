Macy’s’ (M) “Hold” Rating Reaffirmed at Cowen

Macy’s (NYSE:M)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by Cowen in a research note issued on Thursday, June 7th.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on M. Northcoast Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Macy’s in a research report on Wednesday, May 16th. Deutsche Bank set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Macy’s and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Macy’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Macy’s and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 17th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on shares of Macy’s from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Macy’s currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.96.

Shares of Macy’s stock opened at $38.27 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.15, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Macy’s has a fifty-two week low of $17.41 and a fifty-two week high of $41.33.

Macy’s (NYSE:M) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 16th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $5.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.39 billion. Macy’s had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 24.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. sell-side analysts forecast that Macy’s will post 3.79 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Chairman Jeffrey Gennette purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $29.10 per share, with a total value of $291,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now owns 89,303 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,598,717.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.36% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of M. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 78.4% during the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 4,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,787 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV raised its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 20.6% during the first quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 12,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 2,180 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 3.7% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 62,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,870,000 after purchasing an additional 2,244 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 14,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 2,253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Doyle Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 8.9% during the first quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 27,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $826,000 after purchasing an additional 2,265 shares during the last quarter. 88.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Macy’s Company Profile

Macy's, Inc, an omni-channel retail organization, operates stores, Websites, and mobile applications. The company sells a range of merchandise, such as apparel and accessories for men, women, and children; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods. As of April 4, 2018, it operated approximately 690 department stores under the Macy's and Bloomingdale's brands; 160 specialty stores under the Bloomingdale's The Outlet, Bluemercury, and Macy's Backstage brands in the District of Columbia, Guam, and Puerto Rico; and Websites, including macys.com, bloomingdales.com, and bluemercury.com.

