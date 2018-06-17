Madcoin Reaches One Day Volume of $0.00 (MDC)

Madcoin (CURRENCY:MDC) traded flat against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on June 17th. One Madcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0313 or 0.00000407 BTC on exchanges. Madcoin has a total market cap of $0.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of Madcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Madcoin has traded flat against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Madcoin alerts:

TokenPay (TPAY) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00040168 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $24.56 or 0.00375351 BTC.

Linda (LINDA) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000037 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000012 BTC.

HempCoin (THC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0556 or 0.00000850 BTC.

LoMoCoin (LMC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0305 or 0.00000467 BTC.

VeriCoin (VRC) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00003104 BTC.

OKCash (OK) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0788 or 0.00001204 BTC.

Gambit (GAM) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00067162 BTC.

Profile Utility Token (PUT) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0957 or 0.00001463 BTC.

Madcoin Profile

MDC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on December 17th, 2017. Madcoin’s total supply is 10,004,820 coins. Madcoin’s official website is madcoin.life. Madcoin’s official Twitter account is @MDCTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Madcoin Coin Trading

Madcoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Madcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Madcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Madcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Madcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Madcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.