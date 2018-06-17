Maecenas Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $6,254.00 (ART)

Maecenas (CURRENCY:ART) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on June 17th. In the last week, Maecenas has traded down 11.2% against the dollar. Maecenas has a total market capitalization of $18.09 million and approximately $6,254.00 worth of Maecenas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Maecenas token can now be bought for about $0.60 or 0.00009249 BTC on popular exchanges including HitBTC and IDEX.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ripple (XRP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00008160 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00008331 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003578 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00018111 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0426 or 0.00000657 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015527 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.57 or 0.00596456 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.74 or 0.00258047 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.03 or 0.00046715 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.21 or 0.00095712 BTC.

About Maecenas

Maecenas was first traded on September 5th, 2017. Maecenas’ total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 30,150,150 tokens. Maecenas’ official Twitter account is @maecenasart and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Maecenas is /r/MaecenasART and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Maecenas is www.maecenas.co.

Maecenas Token Trading

Maecenas can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maecenas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Maecenas should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Maecenas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

