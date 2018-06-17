Magellan Asset Management Ltd Has $17.77 Million Holdings in PG&E Co. (PCG)

Magellan Asset Management Ltd raised its stake in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG) by 233,717.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 404,505 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 404,332 shares during the quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd owned about 0.08% of PG&E worth $17,770,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PCG. M&R Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of PG&E by 28.8% during the first quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,596 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. State Treasurer State of Michigan increased its stake in shares of PG&E by 0.9% during the first quarter. State Treasurer State of Michigan now owns 151,629 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,661,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. increased its stake in shares of PG&E by 122.1% during the fourth quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 2,463 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 1,354 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. increased its stake in shares of PG&E by 1.8% during the first quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 80,881 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,553,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in shares of PG&E by 10.3% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 16,041 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $705,000 after buying an additional 1,501 shares during the period. 80.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE PCG traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $40.20. The stock had a trading volume of 10,227,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,593,985. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of -0.03. PG&E Co. has a 1-year low of $37.30 and a 1-year high of $71.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.13). PG&E had a return on equity of 9.38% and a net margin of 9.02%. The company had revenue of $4.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.23 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. equities research analysts expect that PG&E Co. will post 3.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on PCG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PG&E from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target (down from $57.00) on shares of PG&E in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley set a $62.00 price objective on PG&E and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 29th. Mizuho reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $46.00 price objective on shares of PG&E in a report on Thursday, April 5th. Finally, Edward Jones raised PG&E from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. PG&E presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.73.

PG&E Company Profile

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and agricultural customers in northern and central California, the United States. The company's electricity distribution network consists of approximately 107,200 circuit miles of distribution lines, 59 transmission switching substations, and 605 distribution substations; and electricity transmission network comprises approximately 19,200 circuit miles of interconnected transmission lines and 92 electric transmission substations.

