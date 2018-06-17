Magellan Health (MGLN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Magellan Health (NASDAQ:MGLN) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $99.50.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Magellan Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Magellan Health from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 16th. Raymond James upgraded Magellan Health from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 1st. Finally, BidaskClub cut Magellan Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, April 28th.

Shares of NASDAQ:MGLN traded up $1.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $90.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 815 shares, compared to its average volume of 289,460. Magellan Health has a fifty-two week low of $67.50 and a fifty-two week high of $112.25. The firm has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of 16.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.64.

Magellan Health (NASDAQ:MGLN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. Magellan Health had a net margin of 1.64% and a return on equity of 10.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 38.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.09 earnings per share. analysts anticipate that Magellan Health will post 5.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, General Counsel Daniel N. Gregoire sold 22,875 shares of Magellan Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.05, for a total value of $2,265,768.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Barry M. Smith sold 13,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.20, for a total value of $1,353,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 42,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,332,068.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 78,428 shares of company stock worth $7,682,405 in the last quarter. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Gotham Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Magellan Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000. Shelton Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Magellan Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $205,000. Natixis acquired a new position in shares of Magellan Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $213,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Magellan Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $260,000. Finally, Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB acquired a new position in shares of Magellan Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $275,000. 95.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Magellan Health

Magellan Health, Inc provides healthcare management services in the United States. It operates in Healthcare and Pharmacy Management segments. The Healthcare segment offers carve-out management services for behavioral health; employee assistance plans (EAP); and other areas of specialty healthcare, including diagnostic imaging, musculoskeletal management, cardiac, and physical medicine for health plans, care organizations, and employers.

