Magicjack Vocaltec (NASDAQ:CALL) Earns Media Sentiment Rating of 0.21

Media coverage about Magicjack Vocaltec (NASDAQ:CALL) has been trending somewhat positive recently, Accern Sentiment reports. Accern identifies negative and positive media coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Magicjack Vocaltec earned a media sentiment score of 0.21 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave headlines about the technology company an impact score of 45.8502566410454 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near future.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded Magicjack Vocaltec from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 2nd.

NASDAQ CALL remained flat at $$8.50 during trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 152,993 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,490. Magicjack Vocaltec has a 12-month low of $5.55 and a 12-month high of $8.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $137.74 million, a P/E ratio of 8.85 and a beta of 0.70.

Magicjack Vocaltec (NASDAQ:CALL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 10th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Magicjack Vocaltec had a return on equity of 41.41% and a net margin of 0.12%. The company had revenue of $20.02 million during the quarter.

About Magicjack Vocaltec

magicJack VocalTec Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cloud communications company in the United States. The company's products and services allow users to make and/or receive free telephone calls to and from where the customer has broadband access to the Internet. It provides magicJack devices, such as The magicJack, magicJack PLUS, New magicJack PLUS, magicJack GO, and magicJack EXPRESS, which are voice-over-Internet-Protocol (VoIP) devices that enables customers to receive free VoIP phone service for their home, enterprise, or while traveling.

