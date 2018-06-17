Magna International (MG) Reaches New 52-Week High at $86.62

Magna International Inc. (TSE:MG) (NYSE:MGA) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$86.62 and last traded at C$86.56, with a volume of 1351739 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$85.74.

Get Magna International alerts:

Magna International (TSE:MG) (NYSE:MGA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 10th. The company reported C$2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$2.10 by C$0.23. The company had revenue of C$13.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$12.69 billion. Magna International had a net margin of 5.28% and a return on equity of 19.24%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 25th were issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 24th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%.

In other news, insider Vincent Joseph Galifi sold 101,656 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$73.84, for a total value of C$7,506,279.04. Also, Director Donald James Walker sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$72.12, for a total transaction of C$7,212,000.00. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 471,940 shares of company stock valued at $35,502,836.

Magna International Company Profile

Magna International Inc designs, develops, and manufactures automotive systems, assemblies, modules, and components in North America, Europe, Asia, and South America. The company offers body systems, including exterior sheetmetal and closure systems, body structure systems, and energy management solutions; chassis systems, such as frames and chassis subframes, suspension links and arms, and chassis modules; and engineering services comprising support, program management, virtual tool, prototype build and validation, testing, and research and development services.

Receive News & Ratings for Magna International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magna International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.