Magnetcoin (MAGN) Price Tops $0.0571 on Top Exchanges

Magnetcoin (CURRENCY:MAGN) traded down 11.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 1:00 AM ET on May 25th. Magnetcoin has a market cap of $0.00 and $130.00 worth of Magnetcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Magnetcoin has traded down 11.4% against the US dollar. One Magnetcoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0571 or 0.00000871 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Altcoin (ALT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.34 or 0.00294823 BTC.

Version (V) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000035 BTC.

UniCoin (UNIC) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00003130 BTC.

PetroDollar (XPD) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000137 BTC.

SproutsExtreme (SPEX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Prototanium (PR) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00018086 BTC.

Jin Coin (JIN) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000228 BTC.

AgrolifeCoin (AGLC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Magnetcoin Coin Profile

Magnetcoin (CRYPTO:MAGN) is a coin. It launched on April 24th, 2017. Magnetcoin’s total supply is 6,236,171 coins. Magnetcoin’s official Twitter account is @coin_magnet. The official website for Magnetcoin is magnetcoin.net.

Magnetcoin Coin Trading

Magnetcoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Magnetcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Magnetcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Magnetcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

