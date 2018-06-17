Magnum 24-Hour Volume Tops $27.00 (MGM)

Magnum (CURRENCY:MGM) traded down 1.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 2:00 AM Eastern on May 25th. One Magnum coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Magnum has traded 10.3% higher against the dollar. Magnum has a total market cap of $3,390.00 and approximately $27.00 worth of Magnum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00008202 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00008331 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003570 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00018228 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0433 or 0.00000661 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015332 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $38.43 or 0.00587032 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.21 or 0.00247687 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.06 or 0.00046799 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.22 or 0.00095030 BTC.

About Magnum

Magnum’s total supply is 254,315,736 coins and its circulating supply is 4,315,736 coins. Magnum’s official website is www.mgmcoin.org.

Buying and Selling Magnum

Magnum can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Magnum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Magnum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Magnum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

